Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey celebrates with manager Steve McClaren at the end of the match.

New signing Jonjo Shelvey has drawn praise from his Newcastle United team mates Moussa Sissoko and Georginio Wijnaldum after the midfielder impressed on debut in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United.

Shelvey, who joined from Swansea City on Tuesday, dominated proceedings against the Hammers, including a delightful 60-yard cross-field ball to Daryl Janmaat, who crossed for Wijnaldum to net the Magpies' winning goal.

"He is a really good signing for us. For me, his style is very similar to (former Liverpool and England captain) Steven Gerrard's, because he can play the long ball easily, he can get on the second balls," midfielder Sissoko told British media.

Saturday's victory pulled Steve McClaren's side out of the relegation zone, two points above Swansea, who host Watford on Tuesday.

Attacking midfielder Wijnaldum, who scored his ninth goal of the season on Saturday, believes the 23-year-old Shelvey can help them dominate more games.

"He brings football. We already know he is a good player because I played against him. We are all happy he is here because he can bring more football to the team," Wijnaldum said.

Newcastle travel to face 12th-placed Watford in the league on Saturday.

