Newcastle United winger Moussa Sissoko has tipped team mate Jonjo Shelvey to fill the void left by deep-lying playmaker Yohan Cabaye, who left the Magpies for French champions Paris Saint-Germain two years ago.

Shelvey, who joined from Swansea City last month for a reported £12 million, has yet to score for the club but has already impressed with his wide range of passing, including two assists in four league matches for the Magpies.

"There have been some hard days for us but I really believe that two years after Yohan left, Jonjo is the right replacement," Sissoko told British media.

"Jonjo, like Yohan, is a very good player. He reads the game so easily and delivers great balls," he said of Shelvey.

The former Swansea and Liverpool player laid on Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, which moved Newcastle out of the relegation zone.

"For me, he is the same style as Yohan and has the same qualities," Sissoko said.

Newcastle also bought Andros Townsend, Henri Saivet and Seydou Doumbia last month and Sissoko said he was confident all four players could help the club avoid relegation.

Steve McClaren's men will be hoping end their four-game losing run on their travels when they face struggling champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)