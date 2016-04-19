Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has given the squad belief they can avoid Premier League relegation, midfielder Moussa Sissoko said ahead of Tuesday's clash against Manchester City at St James' Park.

The second-from-bottom Magpies, who sacked manager Steve McClaren last month, beat Swansea City 3-0 on Saturday to record their first win in eight matches and close to within three points of 17th-placed Norwich City.

"The belief is returning. We can stay up. If we beat City we'll be level on points with Norwich," Sissoko, who was made captain by Benitez in Saturday's win, told British media.

"It won't be easy, especially against City, but we have to give everything. We need to believe because we're good enough to do it. Manchester City are one of England's best sides but we're in front of our own fans and we'll give everything."

