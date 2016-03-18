Sunderland's new signing Emmanuel Eboue has picked up a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's north-east derby against Newcastle United, manager Sam Allardyce said on Friday.

Forward Duncan Watmore will also miss the game at St James' park with an ankle injury.

"All players wherever they come from are well aware of derbies. This one is as big as any in the country," Allardyce told a news conference.

"To control the players emotions is one of the most important things I need to do."

Sunderland are hovering just above the relegation zone on goal difference while Newcastle are a point and two places below them, in 19th in the 20-team league.

Sunderland have won their last six league meetings against their rivals and Allardyce is determined to keep that streak going.

"The only way you can enjoy a derby is if you win it," he said. "We have got to get our players ready for battle and hopefully we can win the battle.

Adding extra spice to the game is the fact there is no love lost between Allardyce and new Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

They frequently traded insults in the media during Benitez's Premier League stints with Liverpool and Chelsea.

"We're enticing the best coaches to come and work here so it is always a great challenge to test yourself against them," Allardyce said.

"Hopefully, I will be able to make my team tactically better (than Benitez's) to win the game.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)