Newcastle United boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation when they beat Swansea City 3-0 at St James' Park where Jamaal Lascelles, Moussa Sissoko and Andros Townsend scored for the home side.

Centre back Lascelles put Newcastle ahead with a header at the end of the first half before Sissoko doubled Newcastle's lead in the 82nd minute when Swansea failed to clear a corner.

Townsend added the third with one minute remaining, sliding in Aleksandar Mitrovic's pass to give Rafa Benitez his first win since becoming Newcastle's boss five weeks ago.

Although they remain in the relegation zone, they are only three points behind 17th-placed Norwich with a game in hand.

Swansea dominated much of the play after the break but Ashley Williams and Jefferson Montero missed good scoring chances.

