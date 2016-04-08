Newcastle United winger Andros Townsend said he does not regret swapping a chance to win the Premier League title with Tottenham Hotspur for a relegation battle.

The 24-year-old moved in search of regular first-team football in January but could soon be dealing with life in the Championship (second-tier) as his new team are second-bottom in the table with seven games remaining.

"I definitely don't have any regrets," he told the Evening Standard.

"I'm playing for a massive club and playing Premier League football. I'm playing 90 minutes of games, and I'm 100 percent delighted with the move I made to Newcastle.

"You see the fans out there and see how passionate they are, and we're desperate to give them something to cheer about. We're going to try our hardest to get ourselves out of the situation that we're in."

Newcastle, who have lost five of their last six league fixtures, are away to Southampton on Saturday.

