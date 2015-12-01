Dec 1 Newcastle United have cut short centre-back Mike Williamson's loan spell at Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers after just over a month following an injury to Jamaal Lascelles.

Williamson was a regular in the Newcastle side last season, but the 32-year-old was farmed out to second tier Wolves at the end of October after falling behind Lascelles and Chancel Mbemba in the pecking order.

Lascelles injured his hamstring in the 5-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday to increase the woes for manager Steve McClaren, whose 19th-placed team hold the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League along with Bournemouth. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)