DeAndre Yedlin has joined Championship (second tier) side Newcastle United on a five-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, the clubs have announced.

The 23-year-old full back spent last season on loan at Newcastle's north-east rivals Sunderland, making 25 appearances in all competitions, and becomes the ninth player to arrive at St James' Park in the transfer window.

The U.S. international played five games at the 2016 Copa America as Juergen Klinsmann's side reached the semi-finals.

"Newcastle is such a big and historic club, and I'm excited to have the honour of playing for them. Hopefully I can do great things here," Yedlin told the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk) on Wednesday.

"I'm excited to learn under Rafa Benitez as well. He has an amazing resume and I know he will help improve me a lot."

Newcastle, who were relegated from England's top flight last season, host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Championship on Saturday.

