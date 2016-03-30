Former Real Madrid's coach Rafa Benitez reacts during a news conference a day ahead of their ''Clasico'' soccer match against Barcelona at the Valdebebas training grounds outside Madrid, Spain, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files

Only small changes are required to turn Newcastle United's fortunes around this season, manager Rafa Benitez has said as his side sit second from bottom in the Premier League.

A run of just two wins in their last 14 league games cost manager Steve McClaren his job earlier this month and left the Magpies three points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

"Why is the club where we are at the moment? From outside you will have plenty of reasons why, from inside? You can see that we have to change little things," Benitez told British media.

"But the positive thing for me is... it's not difficult. You know two or three things will improve everything, and it is not difficult. I am sure that if we do this we will be fine."

The Spaniard, who is still searching for his first win with the Magpies, will hope Newcastle can end their five-game winless run when they travel to take on relegation-threatened Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)