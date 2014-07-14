July 14 Newcastle United have signed French attacking midfielder Remy Cabella from Montpellier on a six-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Cabella was a member of the French World Cup squad in Brazil but did not play a match as the team reached the quarter-finals.

"It is great to finally be a Newcastle player," Cabella told Newcastle's website. "This is a move that I really wanted to make, as I have heard nothing but good things about Newcastle United from everyone I spoke to.

"I wanted to join a great English club and that is why I have arrived here. I'm looking forward to pulling on the shirt and playing in this magnificent stadium, and I will give this club my maximum."

British media reported that Cabella cost Newcastle 12 million pounds ($20.2 million) which would make him the club's third most expensive signing after former England strikers Michael Owen, in 2005, and Alan Shearer in 1996.

