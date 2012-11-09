LONDON Nov 9 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew hopes to re-sign Andy Carroll when his former striker ends his season-long loan at Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Carroll, set to feature for the Londoners at his hometown club on Sunday (1500 GMT), left Newcastle for Liverpool in a 35 million pounds ($55.68 million) move in January last year but the huge price tag weighed on his shoulders.

New Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers decided the lanky England frontman did not fit his preferred short-passing style and allowed him to join promoted West Ham on loan in August amid interest from Newcastle.

"He's a Liverpool player and not wanted so at some point he's going to move permanently. I'd like to think we'll be in the mix for that," Pardew told the BBC.

Senegal duo Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse have shone up front for Newcastle at different times in the last two seasons but Pardew would still love to have Carroll and West Ham's former Newcastle midfielder Kevin Nolan back.

"Big Andy hopefully one day will want to come back and certainly I'd like to have them both in my squad now because we would be stronger for it," said Pardew whose team surprised many by finishing fifth last term.

"But obviously finances restrict me from doing that," he added, despite saying the club owed Carroll a "great debt" for generating 35 million pounds of income. ($1 = 0.6286 British pounds) (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)