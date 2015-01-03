LONDON Jan 3 John Carver declared his interest in taking the reins at Newcastle United on a permanent basis following their 1-0 FA Cup third-round exit at Leicester City on Saturday.

Carver has been in charge of Newcastle team affairs as caretaker for two matches while Alan Pardew's move to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace was being sorted out.

Only after Pardew's deal went through on Saturday did Carver feel able to go public with his own ambitions, explaining that he now wants to take charge permanently.

Newcastle have confirmed that the main St James' Park job will be a head coach's role, rather than a traditional managerial post.

Yet Carver, who has been the club's head coach for the last 18 months anyway, said: "I am going to throw my hat into the ring. I did tell the players but I couldn't make it public. Now I am.

"Alan has gone now, it's been announced. At the time when all that is going on it's difficult to say how you feel, but obviously deep down inside I want to be head coach of this football club. I would be a fool if I didn't want the job."

Carver admitted: "I haven't spoken with (owner) Mike (Ashley), but there's no need for me to speak with Mike or be in touch.

"The role is for head coach, not manager. The job of a head coach is to prepare the players and the team for the next match, which is what I've been doing."

The timing of Carver's declaration was not exactly the kindest with Newcastle's travelling army of 4,319 fans turning on the team late in the game and not for the first time loudly expressing their dissatisfaction with Ashley.

It left Carver shrugging: "The fans pay their money and they are entitled to do that and react that way.

"It's hugely embarrassing but they are entitled to do that. One thing I was going to make sure the players did was go over (and applaud them). I wasn't going to shirk that responsibility and I wanted to make sure the players didn't either."

Carver was unfortunate to have been without injured senior players for the Leicester game but the setback, while it "hurt", did not deflect his ambition.

"Results dictate what happens but I don't feel any different. I still want to be head coach," Carver said.