Newcastle United's Papiss Demba Cisse (2nd L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Papiss Cisse may be forgiven for wanting to play badly every week if he could repeat Saturday's double strike which helped Newcastle United end Chelsea's hopes of going through the Premier League season unbeaten.

Cisse netted with two poacher's strikes after being introduced at halftime to help Newcastle on their way to a 2-1 victory that lifted them to seventh in the table.

"I didn't play very well but scored two goals and that is important," he told BT sport having ended Chelsea's 23-match unbeaten run to spark wild celebrations at St James' Park.

"The team played very well and stayed together. As the gaffer says if we play all the game together, you have a great chance to win the game. I do my job and if on the bench I wait for my chance. I am so happy."

Despite boasting an unbeaten home record against Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, few gave Newcastle much of a chance of putting the first serious dent in the Londoners' title challenge.

"It's a special day for us," Newcastle manager Alan Pardew said.

"At the end we had players flying in blocking shots and that summed us up. We are in it together and pulling one way... We're delighted to have given a little gee up to the Premier League. I'm sure Jose won't agree."

The home side's cause was not helped when keeper Rob Elliot, who was standing in for the injured Tim Krul, was forced off at halftime, leaving 21-year-old third-choice Jak Alnwick to repel Chelsea's inevitable late onslaught.

After Cisse had twice struck against the run of play, the visitors laid siege to Alnwick's goal, but apart Didier Drogba's late consolation and a finger-tip save from Diego Costa, the keeper was largely untroubled.

"I was a little bit nervous but it was slightly easier coming on at halftime because I didn't have time to think about it too much," he said.

"It was a great experience for me and I'm just happy to get the victory. Everyone backed me and showed me great support, the gaffer, the backroom staff, everyone."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)