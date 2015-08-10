Senegal striker Papiss Cisse said he has no problems in keeping focus on his job at Newcastle United despite being heavily linked with a move away from St James' Park.

The future of the 30-year-old, who incurred a seven-game ban last season for spitting, has been unclear with Newcastle signing Aleksandar Mitrovic last month and also reportedly looking to bring in another striker in the summer.

"I have a contract at Newcastle United. I need to be professional every time I play. I don't have a team to leave to," Cisse was quoted as saying by the Chronicle Live.

"I am a Newcastle player. I try to work hard in every game I get."

Cisse, who scored in the 2-2 draw against Southampton on Sunday, said he wanted to move on from the troubles of last season which was plagued by two suspensions and injuries.

"I try to forget about last season because it was very, very hard for me," said Cisse, who scored 11 goals last season. "Sometimes I take something back. I stay strong. I always do my best. I enjoy this moment.

"I had injuries and I was in and out the team. I always keep my smile, though.

"I stay happy because I knew one day I'd come back ready."

Newcastle travel to Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City in their next Premier League match on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth V)