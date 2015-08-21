Aug 21 Fabricio Coloccini has targetted lifting a trophy for Newcastle United after committing his future to the decorated Premier League club.

The Newcastle captain, who joined the club seven years ago, had been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace, but put an end to the speculations by extending his contract by a year.

"I always said that Newcastle was my first option. So I am very happy," the 33-year-old Argentine was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

"I look forward to the future and putting Newcastle where they should be -- at the top end of the league.

"I remember when I first signed and I said I would like to play in the Champions League or win something. This is my dream. We did get into the Europa League a few years ago.

"Now we want to bring a trophy to this club. It's a massive club and the fans here deserve that."

The Argentina international has been criticised for often not playing in cup games but he played it down by saying all games are important.

"I think this season at Newcastle what we have going to our credit is that every game is going to be important," Colocinni said. "Whether it's cup games of Premier League, every game is going to be massive for us."

Coloccini has scored five goals in 224 Premier League appearances for the club.

The Magpies make a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)