Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Newcastle United have signed Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra on a season-long loan from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, the Premier League side announced on Sunday.
Ferreyra, 23, played for Banfield and Velez Sarsfield in his homeland before joining Shakhtar in 2013.
He was one of six foreign players who had refused to return to Donetsk after a friendly in France two days after the Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine last month.
"I like the Premier League and when I knew that Newcastle were interested in me, it was a very easy decision to make," he told the club website (www.nufc.co.uk).
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.