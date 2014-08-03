Aug 3 Newcastle United have signed Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra on a season-long loan from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, the Premier League side announced on Sunday.

Ferreyra, 23, played for Banfield and Velez Sarsfield in his homeland before joining Shakhtar in 2013.

He was one of six foreign players who had refused to return to Donetsk after a friendly in France two days after the Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine last month.

"I like the Premier League and when I knew that Newcastle were interested in me, it was a very easy decision to make," he told the club website (www.nufc.co.uk). (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Justin Palmer)