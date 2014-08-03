Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
Aug 3 Newcastle United have signed Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra on a season-long loan from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, the Premier League side announced on Sunday.
Ferreyra, 23, played for Banfield and Velez Sarsfield in his homeland before joining Shakhtar in 2013.
He was one of six foreign players who had refused to return to Donetsk after a friendly in France two days after the Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine last month.
"I like the Premier League and when I knew that Newcastle were interested in me, it was a very easy decision to make," he told the club website (www.nufc.co.uk). (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.