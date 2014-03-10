Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
March 10 Newcastle United midfielder Dan Gosling has admitted an English Football Association misconduct charge relating to betting, the FA said on Monday.
In a statement on their website the FA said that Gosling admitted "multiple breaches of Rule E8(b) for misconduct in relation to betting."
This rule prohibits footballers betting on competitions they have played in that season or matches that they have any direct or indirect influence on.
"Gosling has requested a personal hearing, the date of which will be set in due course," the FA said.
The 24-year-old has made five appearances for Newcastle this season, having returned to the club from a loan spell at Blackpool earlier in the season. (Writing by Sam Holden; editing by Justin Palmer)
