LONDON, March 19 Newcastle United midfielder Dan Gosling has been fined 30,000 pounds ($49,900) after admitting a misconduct charge relating to betting, the FA said on Wednesday.

In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com) the FA said Gosling, who requested a personal hearing, admitted "multiple breaches of Rule E8(b) for misconduct in relation to betting."

The rule prohibits footballers betting on competitions they have played in that season or matches on which they have any direct or indirect influence.

The 24-year-old, who returned to the Premier League club from a loan spell at Blackpool earlier in the season, has made five appearances for Newcastle in this campaign.

