Jan 23 Newcastle United have completed the signing of Girondins Bordeaux forward Yoan Gouffran on a 4-1/2 year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old moved for an undisclosed fee, and will wear the number 11 shirt, Newcastle said on its website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"Throughout the last few years I have enjoyed every moment of my time at Bordeaux but all good things must come to an end and it was time for a new challenge," said Gouffran.

"The challenge of playing for one of the most famous teams in England, with all of its history and its famous support, is very exciting."

Gouffran began his career at Caen before signing for Bordeaux in 2008 where he made 179 appearances and scored 40 goals including eight in the league this season.

He replaces striker Demba Ba who joined Chelsea earlier this month.

"I liked the look of him when we played Bordeaux at St. James' Park earlier this season - pacy, direct and intelligent and those are qualities I like in a footballer," Newcastle manager Alan Pardew said.

Newcastle have also signed French defenders Mapou Yanga Mbiwa and Mathieu Debuchy during the January transfer window.

The club are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)