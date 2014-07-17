Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
Newcastle United on Thursday confirmed they have signed former France Under-21 forward Emmanuel Riviere from Monaco for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old striker has signed a "long-term contract", the club reported on their website, following a transfer deal British media estimated at £5 million.
"My dream was always to play in the Premier League and Newcastle have given me the opportunity," Riviere told the club's website.
"When the club spoke to me I said yes immediately. It was an easy decision."
Riviere scored 40 goals in 161 league appearance for Monaco.
He is Newcastle's fifth signing this summer following Remy Cabella, Ayoze Perez, Jack Colback and Siem de Jong.
"This is an important signing because the striking area is one we really had to improve," British media quoted Newcastle manager Alan Pardew as saying.
"We have looked at Emmanuel for a while and we know he will score goals for us."
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.