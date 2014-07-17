AS Monaco's Emmanuel Riviere (L) challenges Nice's Kevin Gomis during their French Ligue 1 soccer match in Nice December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Newcastle United on Thursday confirmed they have signed former France Under-21 forward Emmanuel Riviere from Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old striker has signed a "long-term contract", the club reported on their website, following a transfer deal British media estimated at £5 million.

"My dream was always to play in the Premier League and Newcastle have given me the opportunity," Riviere told the club's website.

"When the club spoke to me I said yes immediately. It was an easy decision."

Riviere scored 40 goals in 161 league appearance for Monaco.

He is Newcastle's fifth signing this summer following Remy Cabella, Ayoze Perez, Jack Colback and Siem de Jong.

"This is an important signing because the striking area is one we really had to improve," British media quoted Newcastle manager Alan Pardew as saying.

"We have looked at Emmanuel for a while and we know he will score goals for us."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly/Sam Holden; Editing by Ian Ransom/Tim Collings)