LONDON Newcastle United go to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday seeking a fourth straight Premier League victory which could lift them into the top half of the table for the first time this season after overcoming a poor start to the campaign.

Coach Alan Pardew has witnessed a transformation in the last month, overseeing a team that was without a win in its opening seven league matches, 18th in the table and low on confidence to one now 12th and brimming with expectation.

Following wins over Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the league, as well as knocking holders Manchester City out of the Capital One (League) Cup, Newcastle go to the Hawthorns aiming for a fourth successive league win for the first time since last November.

The only downside Pardew revealed at his pre-match news briefing on Friday was a list of injuries and doubts that could undermine their quest for three more points.

He said winger Rolando Aarons, who has scored twice in five appearances, is a doubt while also confirming a worry over striker Papiss Cisse.

"Rolando is a worry for Sunday because he has a little knock that we are concerned about," Pardew said.

"That is disappointing for us because his talent is there for all to see in terms of the little cameos and roles he has had."

Midfielder Cheick Tiote is definitely out with a calf injury, while Cisse's knee problem is being monitored by the medical staff.

"We expect Cheick to have another couple of weeks of recovery, and he won't be travelling on international duty," said Pardew.

"We are monitoring Papiss at the moment with his knee.

"I don't think he's particularly comfortable with it but he's training hard and training well, so I think that's something we need to monitor as we go along."

Newcastle will also be without Gabriel Obertan, who was stretchered off when Newcastle beat Liverpool last week.

"He has torn the muscle in his thigh and will be out for some time," Pardew said.

"What that will be, I've got no idea, but certainly not in the short term. He's had an operation and we're looking at a minimum of six to eight weeks."

Albion are level on 13 points with Newcastle and sit one place above them in the table with a better goal difference, and were boosted this week when their 21-year-old striker Saido Berahino was called into England's senior squad for the first time.

Berahino has scored eight goals in all competitions this season and would like nothing better than to repeat what he did against Newcastle on New Years' Day when he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Baggies with an 87th minute penalty.

