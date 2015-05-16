LONDON Manager John Carver said fourth from bottom Newcastle United face one of the biggest games in their history next weekend after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers left them staring relegation in the face.

Carver's team are in freefall, having picked up just one point from 10 matches, and they must win at home to West Ham United in the final game of the season on May 24 to guarentee their safety.

A draw would allow third from bottom Hull City to overtake Newcastle if Steve Bruce's side beat Manchester United the same day.

"This is the biggest game this football club has faced in a long, long time," Carver told reporters.

"I want the same atmosphere we had against West Brom (last weekend) because it could be the fans who actually get us across the line and keep our Premier League status.

"The most important thing is that it is in our hands. I said to the guys in the dressing room ... if you want it enough you can do something about it," Carver said.

Newcastle grabbed the lead in the 24th minute in fortuitous fashion when Emmanuel Riviere's shot cannoned off his standing leg and looped over keeper Rob Green.

The visitors failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance though and were punished for some wayward finishing.

Poor defending allowed winger Matt Phillips to equalise with a header in the 54th minute and Rangers, who were relegated last weekend, sealed victory seven minutes later when Leroy Fer hit a stunning 30-metre strike into the top corner.

"I'm really disappointed because I thought we were in control in the first half ... then we shot ourselves in the foot in a mad spell in the second half," Carver said.

"The players have given everything. They've had a go but sometimes the quality isn't there, you're just not good enough.

"It's a huge football club and you've got to have that personality to deal with wearing the shirt. We will find out next weekend," added Carver.

