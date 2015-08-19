Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
LONDON Newcastle United have completed their fifth signing of the transfer window with French winger Florian Thauvin joining on a five-year deal from Marseille on Wednesday.
The deal for the 22-year-old included Remy Cabella moving in the opposite direction on loan.
"Florian is a player the club have been watching for a long time and I am delighted that we have been able to sign him," Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren told the Premier League club's website.
"He is a perfect signing, someone who is young, with great potential and is one of the best young players in Europe.
"He is an exciting, creative talent who can score goals."
McClaren has clearly identified strengthening Newcastle's offensive options with Georginio Wijnaldum signed from PST Eindhoven and Aleksandar Mitotic from Underlet.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game's world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.