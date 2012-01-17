* Cisse signs five-and-a-half-year deal with Newcastle
* Senegal striker is now on duty at African Nations Cup
Jan 17 Newcastle United have signed
Senegal striker Papiss Cisse from bottom of the table Bundesliga
team Freiburg on a five-and-a half-year deal, the Premier League
club said on Tuesday.
Although the fee was undisclosed, it is likely to be the
biggest of the January transfer window so far with local media
reporting it is around 10 million pounds ($15.35 million).
The 26-year-old must wait to make his debut as he is on
international duty at the African Nations Cup.
"It is an honour to play for such a big club and I am
looking forward to it," Cisse told Newcastle's website
(www.nufc.co.uk).
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew said Cisse had been a target
ever since Andy Carroll's transfer to Liverpool in the last
January transfer window but had been out of reach financially.
Cisse will wear the number nine shirt, vacated by Carroll
and which has been worn by club greats such as Alan Shearer.
"I am aware of the huge importance of the number nine shirt,
and when I spoke to the manager he made it very clear how
important this shirt is," he said.
"I will treat it with the respect and I hope to do my very
best in this shirt."
Cisse scored 37 goals in 65 appearances for Freiburg and
Newcastle will be hoping for a similar record for them.
"He is a finisher with an already-established CV in the
Bundesliga, where we have monitored him for the best part of two
years," Pardew said.
"It has become obvious this season that the team and the
club have done exceptionally well, and (owner) Mike Ashley has
backed me to bring this player to the club," added the manager,
whose side lie sixth in the Premier League.
"In the short-term of course, he is at the Africa Cup of
Nations, but the competition he will bring to our squad when he
joins up with us should inspire the players and reassure them of
this club's ambition."
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
