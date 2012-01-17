Jan 17 Newcastle United have signed Senegal striker Papiss Cisse from bottom of the table Bundesliga team Freiburg on a five and a half year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Although the fee was undisclosed, it is likely to be the biggest of the January transfer window so far with local media reporting that it is around 10 million pounds ($15.35 million).

The 26-year-old must wait to make his debut as he is on international duty at the African Nations Cup.

"It is an honour to play for such a big club and I am looking forward to it," Cisse told Newcastle's website (www.nufc.co.uk).

