Jan 17 Newcastle United have signed
Senegal striker Papiss Cisse from bottom of the table Bundesliga
team Freiburg on a five and a half year deal, the Premier League
club said on Tuesday.
Although the fee was undisclosed, it is likely to be the
biggest of the January transfer window so far with local media
reporting that it is around 10 million pounds ($15.35 million).
The 26-year-old must wait to make his debut as he is on
international duty at the African Nations Cup.
"It is an honour to play for such a big club and I am
looking forward to it," Cisse told Newcastle's website
(www.nufc.co.uk).
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
