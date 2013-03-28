(Adds Wigan assistant manager also fined)

LONDON, March 28 Newcastle United assistant manager John Carver and Wigan Athletic first team coach Graham Barrow have been fined 1,000 pounds ($1,500) by the FA following an altercation at halftime in a Premier League match last month.

Carver was left fuming along with the rest of the Newcastle bench after Wigan striker Callum McManaman escaped punishment from the referee for a knee-high tackle on Massadio Haidara at the DW Stadium.

Newcastle's France under-21 international had to be carried off on a stretcher following the incident, although the injury proved to be less severe than first feared and the defender should be fit to play again next month.

Carver and Barrow, who were sent to the stands following the clash on March 17, both faced an FA charge of misconduct after a scuffle as McManaman left the pitch at the interval in Wigan's 2-1 victory.

Carver was also warned about his future conduct while Barrow must serve a one-match touchline ban.

"John Carver has been fined 1,000 pounds and warned to his future conduct as a result of the charge brought against him by the FA following United's match at Wigan Athletic on 17 March," said a statement on the Newcastle website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Wigan's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk) added: "First team coach GB (Graham Barrow) has been fined 1,000 pounds and given a one-match touchline suspension with immediate effect after accepting an FA charge of misconduct..."

($1 = 0.6586 British pounds) (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)