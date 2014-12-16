LONDON Dec 16 Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew says there will be no fear factor when his side visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Capital One Cup on Wednesday having won their last two games at White Hart Lane.

Newcastle play Tottenham before a Premier League derby against bitter rivals Sunderland on Sunday and Pardew feels his team may have a psychological edge heading into the quarter-final cup clash.

Pardew's men won 2-1 in the league at the end of October and also triumphed 1-0 in the same fixture last season.

"There won't be that kind of fear element that sometimes you can have but it's still very difficult to win there," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Both times we had a little bit of luck on our side. (Goalkeeper) Tim Krul was magnificent the first time we won and the second time we still needed to have those slices of luck.

"We played well on both occasions and that's what we have got to do. If we concentrate on the performance then hopefully the result will follow," said Pardew.

"It will be a cracking game because the two teams are very different. One plays quite narrow, one plays quite wide and we will see which one goes through."

Pardew, named Premier League manager of the month on Friday before his side were beaten 4-1 by Arsenal the following day, praised Tottenham's in-form striker Harry Kane who he feels could force his way into the England side.

Kane, 21, netted in the 2-1 league win over Swansea City on Sunday to take his tally for the season to 11 in all competitions.

"I watched him on Sunday and ... (England manager) Roy Hodgson should count himself very lucky," Pardew said. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)