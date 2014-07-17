Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
July 17 French forward Emmanuel Riviere has joined Newcastle United from Monaco for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club has said.
"This is an important signing because the striking area is one we really had to improve," British media quoted Newcastle manager Alan Pardew as saying.
"We have looked at Emmanuel for a while and we know he will score goals for us."
Newcastle did not disclose the length of the deal the Martinique-born 24-year-old signed.
"When the club spoke to me I said yes immediately. It was an easy decision," Riviere said.
"My dream was always to play in the Premier League and Newcastle have given me the opportunity." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.