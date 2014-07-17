July 17 French forward Emmanuel Riviere has joined Newcastle United from Monaco for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club has said.

"This is an important signing because the striking area is one we really had to improve," British media quoted Newcastle manager Alan Pardew as saying.

"We have looked at Emmanuel for a while and we know he will score goals for us."

Newcastle did not disclose the length of the deal the Martinique-born 24-year-old signed.

"When the club spoke to me I said yes immediately. It was an easy decision," Riviere said.

"My dream was always to play in the Premier League and Newcastle have given me the opportunity." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ian Ransom)