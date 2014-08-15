LONDON Aug 15 Manager Alan Pardew believes his Newcastle United team are in a strong position ahead of the new season and hopes to pioneer a brand of football their supporters will be proud of.

Newcastle face a daunting task in their Premier League opener on Sunday as they welcome champions Manchester City to St James' Park in a repeat of their first game last year.

Pardew's men lost 4-0 a year ago and went on to finish 10th in the table but they have strengthened their squad in pre-season.

Newcastle have signed nine players including Dutch internationals Daryl Janmaat and Siem de Jong and exciting Frenchmen Remy Cabella and Emmanuel Riviere.

"We've got ourselves in a really strong position in terms of players which makes my job a little bit easier," Pardew told a news conference on Friday.

"We've got some quality offensive players who we didn't have at the back end of last year. We're looking forward to putting them on the pitch and bringing a brand of football back to Newcastle that the fans like to see.

"We have good quality in every area and we can improve and change our system as well which is something we need to do," added Pardew.

Sunday promises to be an emotional day as the club pay tribute to two fans who died while travelling to the club's pre-season tour to New Zealand.

"I hope the first part of the day is very respectful to two fantastic supporters we lost," said Pardew. "Then hopefully we can give the fans a real lift for the next 37 games." (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)