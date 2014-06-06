SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
April 21 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.
June 6 Newcastle United have signed the 20-year-old CD Tenerife striker Ayoze Perez, the club announced on their official website (www.nufc.co.uk) on Friday.
Ayoze, as he is commonly known, joined his local club as an 11-year-old. Last year he scored 16 goals for them in Spanish football's second tier.
Ayoze told Newcastle's in-house television station: "I'm very happy to be here to start this new adventure.
"Any football player would be interested in playing for such a club and I will earn my position to get in the first team."
The Newcastle manager Alan Pardew added: "We're delighted to confirm our first signing of the summer and very pleased to have Ayoze at Newcastle United, as a number of other clubs were chasing his signature too.
"He had a terrific season in Spain last year and is a player who we hope to develop further.
"He's only 20 but has a very good eye for goal and that's a great asset for any young player to have." (Editing by Martyn Herman)
April 21 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.
April 21 Juergen Klopp is the man to lead Liverpool but he will need to get the cheque book out to address his side's lack of depth if he is to recreate the glory days on Merseyside, former Reds midfielder Terry McDermott said.