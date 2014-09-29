LONDON, Sept 29 An early Peter Crouch goal gave Stoke City a 1-0 home win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday to pile more pressure onto the beleaguered Toon boss Alan Pardew.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had played down comments he made last week that Pardew would have to go if he lost at Stoke, but the home fans still tormented the manager with chants of "sacked in the morning' ringing out at the Britannia Stadium.

Towering striker Crouch rose highest to nod Victor Moses's cross into the top corner of the visitor's goal and give Stoke the lead after 15 minutes.

Pardew's team rarely offered any encouragement to their manager but looked liked they might snatch a draw six minutes from time when the ball dropped to midfielder Jack Colback in front of the Stoke goal.

He squandered the chance, firing against the bar in an inexplicable miss that typified Newcastle's miserable start to the season.

They are second from bottom in the league table with three points and without a win from their opening six games. Stoke's first home win moved Mark Hughes's side six places up to 11th on eight points. (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)