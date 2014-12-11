LONDON Dec 11 Newcastle United's third choice keeper Jak Alnwick must seize his chance to impress after getting an unexpected chance in the limelight, manager Alan Pardew said.

The 21-year-old made his competitive debut for the club as a substitute in the 2-1 victory against Chelsea last week, replacing Rob Elliot who went off injured.

Elliot could miss six to eight weeks and with first choice stopper Tim Krul also out until January with an ankle injury, Alnwick could get an extended run, starting in Saturday's Premier League match at Arsenal.

"It's a great opportunity for Jak and he's very keen to take it," Pardew told a news conference on Thursday.

"He's had a great start and has fitted in very well. He has worked very hard in the background but never had an opportunity.

"I have great faith in him but he will need a lot of luck as well, particularly in that crucial position.

"This puts him in a great position if he plays really well in the next seven games and makes it more difficult for us when it comes to contract negotiations.

"That is definitely in Jak's court."

Having ended Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season, seventh-placed Newcastle travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on an Arsenal side who lost 3-2 against Stoke City last weekend.

Both sides have 23 points after 15 games, with Arsenal in sixth on goal difference, and Pardew defended the Gunners boss after he was jeered and sworn at by fans as he boarded his train following his side's defeat to Stoke.

"I have nothing but respect for him and I've always enjoyed watching his teams," Pardew said.

"His squad is very strong at the moment with lots of options and they are the third-best side in the division -- and will want to improve on that.

"They are playing a slightly more conservative game and we are not shipping many goals, so I think it will be a lot tighter this time.

"His treatment at the train station after the Stoke game was one of total disrespect. I'm sure every Arsenal fan was ashamed of what happened and they will be looking for their team to put it right on Saturday." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by martyn Herman)