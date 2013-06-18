Soccer-Mahrez says wants to leave Leicester - reports
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 18 Newcastle United ended the mystery over Joe Kinnear's appointment as the club's director of football by announcing he had signed a three-year deal two days after the former manager said he had been handed the role.
A statement on the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk) said Kinnear would be in charge of all football-related matters and would report directly to the club's board, with manager Alan Pardew reporting to Kinnear.
"The board are pleased to welcome Joe back to the club," managing Director Derek Llambias said.
"Joe has many years of experience working within the game, and this experience will be of great benefit to the club in achieving our objectives over the coming seasons."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.