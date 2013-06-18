LONDON, June 18 Newcastle United ended the mystery over Joe Kinnear's appointment as the club's director of football by announcing he had signed a three-year deal two days after the former manager said he had been handed the role.

A statement on the club's website (www.nufc.co.uk) said Kinnear would be in charge of all football-related matters and would report directly to the club's board, with manager Alan Pardew reporting to Kinnear.

"The board are pleased to welcome Joe back to the club," managing Director Derek Llambias said.

"Joe has many years of experience working within the game, and this experience will be of great benefit to the club in achieving our objectives over the coming seasons."

