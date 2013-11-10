Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Nov 10 Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul produced what he said was the performance of his career as his team survived a second-half onslaught from Tottenham Hotspur to win 1-0 at White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Sunday.
The 25-year old Dutch international was mobbed by his team mates at the end after thwarting Spurs time and again to help his side to a second successive win after beating Chelsea 2-0 last week.
"These kind of games do not happen very often and three points away at Tottenham is a fantastic result," said Krul on Sky Sports.
The keeper used body, arms and legs in a stellar display that produced 14 saves, the most in a Premier League match this season.
Asked what his best save was, he picked out one from Roberto Soldado, when he acrobatically tipped a header over the bar.
"With the sun so low it was difficult to see it and it just kick-started from there," he said.
"I don't think I have ever played as well. This is the highlight of my career. It was nice to celebrate with the back four at the end."
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew told reporters: "That was one of the best goalkeeping displays I have ever seen. Wow! I think he is the best Dutch goalkeeper and I think he proved that today."
Newcastle won with a goal after 13 minutes when French international striker Loic Remy rounded 42-year-old Spurs stand-in keeper Brad Friedel and fired the ball into the net. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.