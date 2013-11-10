Nov 10 Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul produced what he said was the performance of his career as his team survived a second-half onslaught from Tottenham Hotspur to win 1-0 at White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 25-year old Dutch international was mobbed by his team mates at the end after thwarting Spurs time and again to help his side to a second successive win after beating Chelsea 2-0 last week.

"These kind of games do not happen very often and three points away at Tottenham is a fantastic result," said Krul on Sky Sports.

The keeper used body, arms and legs in a stellar display that produced 14 saves, the most in a Premier League match this season.

Asked what his best save was, he picked out one from Roberto Soldado, when he acrobatically tipped a header over the bar.

"With the sun so low it was difficult to see it and it just kick-started from there," he said.

"I don't think I have ever played as well. This is the highlight of my career. It was nice to celebrate with the back four at the end."

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew told reporters: "That was one of the best goalkeeping displays I have ever seen. Wow! I think he is the best Dutch goalkeeper and I think he proved that today."

Newcastle won with a goal after 13 minutes when French international striker Loic Remy rounded 42-year-old Spurs stand-in keeper Brad Friedel and fired the ball into the net. (Editing by Ed Osmond)