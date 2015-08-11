Newcastle United's Emmanuel Riviere risks missing the first few months of the new season after manager Steve McClaren revealed the forward may require surgery for a knee injury he picked up last month.

"I think Manu Riviere's knee was painful after training. So he might have to have surgery. We are investigating that." McClaren told the Chronicle.

Newcastle will welcome back the injured duo of Paul Dummett and Remy Cabella, although they may not visit Liberty Stadium to face Swansea city on Saturday.

"Dummy will train this week and Remy Cabella," McClaren said.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Austin and McClaren also boasted about the strength of Newcastle's bench which included players such as Cheick Tiote, new signing Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez.

"The staff have done a great job. I would really highlight that in terms of preparation," the former England manager said.

"We said we wanted a really big squad and want everyone to pick from, so we have a real headache.

"The staff and the players have done that in terms of their preparation," he added.

(Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)