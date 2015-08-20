Aug 20 Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren has said his side face "a big test of character" against Manchester United on Saturday and that his team cannot be judged fairly until they have played 12 Premier League games, according to a local media report.

The Magpies, who are still searching for their first win of the season, visit Old Trafford to take on a Manchester United side that are looking to make it three wins out of three in the league after defeating Tottenham and Aston Villa in their first two games.

"Every game is tough. Like I said at the beginning of the season, I don't think you can judge us until we are 12 games in," the Chronicle quoted the former England manager as saying.

Newcastle drew their first game 2-2 at home to Southampton and lost their second 2-0 away to Swansea City.

"Last week (against Southampton) was very encouraging, this week (against Swansea) I thought the first 40 minutes we recovered well after a bright start. After that, nothing so we move on," McClaren said.

Newcastle have won at Old Trafford just once in the Premier League era, when Yohan Cabaye headed in to seal a narrow 1-0 victory in the 2013-14 season. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)