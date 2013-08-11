Aug 11 Newcastle United's on-loan striker Loic Remy will miss his side's opening Premier League clash with Manchester City on Aug. 19 due to injury, manager Alan Pardew said on Sunday.

"Remy has a calf injury," Pardew told Newcastle's Evening Chronicle.

"It's just a strain but it's an area that is stopping him from running at the moment. We need to get some work into him.

"There is no chance of him making Man City. Whether there is a chance of him playing against West Ham in the next game is something we will have to suck and see as we go along."

Remy linked up with Newcastle on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers this week, having scored six goals in 14 appearances for the west London club who were relegated to the second-tier Championship last season. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Clare Fallon)