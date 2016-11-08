LONDON Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been charged with misconduct for using abusive and/or insulting language towards a Wolverhampton Wanderers player, the FA said on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that in or around the 87th minute of the (Championship) fixture (on Sept. 17), he (Shelvey) used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent," said an FA statement on the governing body's website (www.thefa.com).

"It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an “Aggravated Breach” as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality."

Newcastle had Vurnon Anita sent off in the same minute of the match, which ended in a 2-0 defeat for Newcastle.

Shelvey, 24, has until Nov. 16 to respond to the charge.

Newcastle are three points clear at the top of the Championship table after 16 games.

