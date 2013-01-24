PARIS Jan 24 France midfielder Moussa Sissoko became Alan Pardew's latest French signing when he joined Newcastle United from Toulouse, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Sissoko, 23, has won six caps with France.

On Wednesday Newcastle completed the signing of forward Yoan Gouffran from Girondins Bordeaux and a day earlier France centre back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa joined the Premier League club from Montpellier. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)