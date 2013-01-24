Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
PARIS Jan 24 France midfielder Moussa Sissoko became Alan Pardew's latest French signing when he joined Newcastle United from Toulouse, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
Sissoko, 23, has won six caps with France.
On Wednesday Newcastle completed the signing of forward Yoan Gouffran from Girondins Bordeaux and a day earlier France centre back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa joined the Premier League club from Montpellier. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.