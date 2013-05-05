LONDON May 5 Newport County capped a glorious season for Welsh clubs when they sealed promotion back to the English Football League after a 25-year absence on Sunday.

Newport beat Welsh rivals Wrexham 2-0 in the Conference (fifth tier) playoff final at Wembley.

The original Newport County lost their league place in 1988 and were wound up the following year. The club reformed four divisions below the Football League and were exiled for a time, playing home games across the border in England.

"It's the most amazing day of my footballing career, this tops everything I've done," manager Justin Edinburgh was quoted as saying by the BBC. Edinburgh was celebrating his third Wembley triumph after winning the FA Cup and League Cup as a player with Tottenham Hotspur.

Newport's success follows that of fellow south Wales clubs Swansea City, who won the League Cup in February, and Cardiff City who join the Swans in the Premier League next season after winning the Championship (second division) title. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)