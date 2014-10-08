LONDON England could play matches in different towns and cities around the country again from 2018 if the English FA secures an NFL franchise based at Wembley Stadium.

If they do, it would mean that some England internationals could be moved around the country as they were between 2000 and 2007 while Wembley was rebuilt after the original stadium was demolished.

While the construction of the new 90,000-seater arena was taking place, England played to packed out grounds at Old Trafford in Manchester, Newcastle United's St James' Park and Villa Park in Birmingham among other places.

The FA is contractually obligated for all England matches to be played at Wembley for another three years but sources close to the national association say that although the majority of games would still be played there, there would be some room for flexibility.

NFL matches have been played at Wembley down the years since 1986 and three regular season matches are being played in the capital in 2014 -- raising around 12.0 million pounds ($19.27 million in revenue.

After costs are deducted the balance can be used by the FA, with some of that money going towards paying off the cost of building the stadium.

In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said interest in the league is so strong in London that the city could end up having a team of their own before the decade is out.

"It depends on if we continue to see that growth and how fast it goes," Goodell told the NFL Network. "We couldn't be happier with what we are seeing."

(1 US dollar = 0.6226 British pound)

(editing by Justin Palmer)