LONDON, Sept 1 West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino has suggested he will never play for the club again after failing to secure a last-minute transfer to Tottenham Hotspur as several players did not get the moves they wanted on a frenetic deadline day.

England under-21 striker Berahino was the subject of four failed bids from the London club and reacted angrily on Twitter, saying he would not play for the Midlands outfit again under chairman Jeremy Peace.

"Sad how I can't say exactly how the club has treated me, but I can officially say I will never play (for) Jeremy Peace," he said.

While Peace responded by saying he made it clear to Spurs that West Brom would not accept a bid for Berahino so late in the window, he admitted the player had been unsettled by what he called Tottenham's "antics".

Berahino's was among a number of high-profile deals that failed to get over the finish line, including goalkeeper David De Gea's transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid and Everton defender John Stones' proposed move to Chelsea.

The breakdown in De Gea's deal has led both teams to blame each other for a bureaucratic failure to file all the documents in time for the transfer to be processed.

Stones put in a transfer request and was the subject of three bids of 20, 26 and finally 30 million pounds ($45.91 million), which were all rejected by Everton who held firm and insisted that the player was not for sale.

Stoke City's Jon Walters and Southampton's Victor Wanyama also have bridges to build with their clubs after both asked to leave but failed to force through moves.

Wanyama, who was linked with Tottenham, was left out of Sunday's 3-0 home win over Norwich City for not being "mentally and physically good enough to play", according to Southampton manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman, however, would not agree to any transfer, according to media reports, having earmarked the midfielder as a key player after losing Morgan Schneiderlin to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window.

Walters submitted a transfer request to smooth the wheels of an exit from Stoke, with Leicester City and Norwich City in a deadline-day race to secure his signature.

But his club were not prepared to sanction his sale without bringing in a replacement and Walters' departure was quashed when Stoke's move for Crystal Palace's Mile Jedinak broke down.

