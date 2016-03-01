Norwich City 1 Chelsea 2

NORWICH, England, March 1 Chelsea scored the fastest goal in the Premier League this season when Brazilian Kenedy netted after 39 seconds in their 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Chelsea took the lead before some fans had even taken their seats when Kenedy drove a low left-shot shot into the far corner of John Ruddy's net from just outside the area after jinking past two defenders having been fed by the marauding Eden Hazard.

Diego Costa made it 2-0 to the visitors on the stroke of halftime when he clipped the ball over Ruddy from close range after being found inside the box by Bertrand Traore, although the Spain striker appeared offside when he received the pass.

It was Costa's eighth goal in his last 10 league games for improving mid-table Chelsea, who had to fight off a late rally by Norwich after the hosts pulled a goal back when winger Nathan Redmond fired a rasping drive into the net after 68 minutes. (Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)