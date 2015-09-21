Few footballers can have had such a rewarding weekend as Norwich City captain Russell Martin, who rushed home from Liverpool to attend the birth of his son before flying back in time to score the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Scottish international had travelled north with his promoted team for Sunday's Premier League game not expecting his wife to go into labour, only to get a call to return home late on Saturday evening.

After staying up all night, he was with her when a baby arrived at 9am on Sunday morning, whereupon the centre-half headed back to the north-west in the same plane as the club's owners, including celebrity chef Delia Smith.

Norwich manager Alex Neil had left it up to Martin whether he was in a fit state to play but, despite being late for the captains' meeting with the match officials, the skipper did not want to let anyone down.

"There are more important things than football and I wanted to be there for the birth of my son, but it would have hurt to miss the game," Martin told reporters after scoring the goal that brought Norwich an unexpected point.

"It's a fantastic and emotional day.

"I love this place (Anfield), the atmosphere, and I had family coming so I didn't want to let them down.

"To get a goal as well was obviously a very special day for me and something to tell my little boy when he's older."

Remarkably for a defender, Martin's goal was his third in six games -- more than in the whole of last season in the Championship (second tier) -- making him the club's top scorer.

