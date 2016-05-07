Britain Soccer Football - Norwich City v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 7/5/16Juan Mata (not pictured) scores the first goal for Manchester UnitedAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

Manchester United maintained their push for a Champions League place after a Juan Mata goal on Saturday pushed Norwich City to the brink of relegation.

The Spanish international midfielder again showed his taste for tormenting the Canaries as he scored his fifth goal against them with his 72nd-minute winner.

Cameron Jerome had Norwich's best chance with a header only to be denied by the excellent David de Gea but a mistake from Sebastien Bassong allowed Wayne Rooney to burst through and find Mata, who provided an excellent left-foot finish.

In a game of few chances and little excitement, United were left content with a victory that moves them to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester City.

Norwich, though, are plunged into deeper turmoil in 19th place with just two games left.

