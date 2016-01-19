LONDON Norwich City have signed Scotland striker Steven Naismith from Everton on a three-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League clubs said on Tuesday.

The fee was undisclosed, although British media reports said Norwich had agreed to pay around 8 million pounds ($11.33 million) for the player.

The 29-year-old joined Everton from Scottish side Rangers in 2012 and scored 25 goals, which included a match-winning hat-trick against Chelsea earlier this season, in 123 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Naismith, who has 41 Scotland caps, had started only four Premier League games this season and had not played since Dec. 28.

"Norwich have displayed class in the way they've done their business all the way through. They've shown how much they wanted me, which is great, and I'm delighted to be here," Naismith said on the Norwich website (www.canaries.co.uk).

He will be immediately thrown into the cut and thrust of a relegation battle with Norwich two points above the drop zone after a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

"He's a proven performer at Premier League level and an established international with Scotland so arrives with excellent pedigree," Norwich manager Alex Neil said.

($1 = 0.7059 pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)