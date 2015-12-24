Dec 24 Norwich City needed last week's Premier League win over Manchester United to kickstart their campaign and can carry that momentum on to their next game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, manager Alex Neil has said.

The 2-1 win at Old Trafford moved the Canaries out of the relegation zone and into 16th place after 17 games but they remain just two points above the bottom three and still embroiled in a fight for Premier League survival.

"I think we needed it," Neil told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk). "We've put in some good performances throughout the season and didn't get our rewards, and we needed to get one of those over the line.

"The most important thing now is to build on that and try to add some more points. That's what it's all about in the Premier League.

"When you're performing well, you're making sure that you're picking up maximum reward."

Neil also said Norwich would be paying special attention to Spurs' in-form striker Harry Kane but was confident that his defence were capable of stopping the 22-year-old from scoring.

Kane has scored 13 goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Bournemouth in late October.

"It's about making sure that when Tottenham have got it, we work hard and we're nice and organised, and when we've got the ball, we've got to show quality and make sure that we break with pace.

"He (Kane) is certainly somebody we'll need to look out for, but as other defences have proved earlier in the season, you can stop him if you defend well enough." (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)