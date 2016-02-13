LONDON, Relegation-haunted Norwich capitulated late on after looking poised for a first league win in six attempts.

After five successive defeats, second-half goals from Robbie Brady and Wes Hoolahan put them in control against the Hammers before the visitors struck twice in the space of two minutes.

Brady broke the deadlock after 54 minutes with a curling shot that bounced over the line off the crossbar and Hoolahan doubled the lead 10 minutes later, converting from close range after Steven Naismith's shot deflected into his path.

West Ham, who could have gone above Manchester United into fifth with a victory, roused themselves and Dimitri Payet halved the deficit before Mark Noble smashed in an equaliser.

Norwich then had to hang on desperately for a point that failed to lift them out of the bottom three.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)