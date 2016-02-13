Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
LONDON, Relegation-haunted Norwich capitulated late on after looking poised for a first league win in six attempts.
After five successive defeats, second-half goals from Robbie Brady and Wes Hoolahan put them in control against the Hammers before the visitors struck twice in the space of two minutes.
Brady broke the deadlock after 54 minutes with a curling shot that bounced over the line off the crossbar and Hoolahan doubled the lead 10 minutes later, converting from close range after Steven Naismith's shot deflected into his path.
West Ham, who could have gone above Manchester United into fifth with a victory, roused themselves and Dimitri Payet halved the deficit before Mark Noble smashed in an equaliser.
Norwich then had to hang on desperately for a point that failed to lift them out of the bottom three.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.