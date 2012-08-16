Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
Norwich City have signed Spanish left back Javier Garrido on a season's loan from Serie A side Lazio subject to international clearance, the Premier League clube said on Thursday.
They have an option to extend the deal for the 27-year-old former Manchester City defender.
"I'm absolutely delighted to be bringing in somebody of Javier's quality," Norwich manager Chris Hughton told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk)
"He has played in La Liga, Serie A, and the Premier League, so he is a player of real experience."
Garrido began his professional career in Spain with Real Sociedad before moving to Manchester City in 2007 where he made 49 Premier League appearances.
He joined Lazio in July 2010 and played 21 times in two years there.
(Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.